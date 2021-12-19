Sunday, 19 December 2021

Baby in Auckland homicide case named

    Police have released the name of a baby boy who died in Auckland from what they believe are "non-accidental" injuries.

    The 10-month-old was taken to Starship Hospital on Wednesday with critical injuries and died on Friday night.

    He was Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

    A homicide investigation is under way and Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police believe the baby's injuries were "non-accidental".

    Earlier in the week, police officers had been seen searching an address in Birkdale on Auckland's North Shore.

    Proctor asked anyone with information to contact police.

    NZ Herald

     

