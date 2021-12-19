Baby in Auckland homicide case named

Police have released the name of a baby boy who died in Auckland from what they believe are "non-accidental" injuries.

The 10-month-old was taken to Starship Hospital on Wednesday with critical injuries and died on Friday night.

He was Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson.

A homicide investigation is under way and Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said police believe the baby's injuries were "non-accidental".

Earlier in the week, police officers had been seen searching an address in Birkdale on Auckland's North Shore.

Proctor asked anyone with information to contact police.