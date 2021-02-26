Friday, 26 February 2021

Baby critical, airlifted to hospital after Kaiaua crash

    A baby was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a car crashed through a fence near Kaiaua.

    Emergency services were called to the scene on East Coast Rd, near Whakatiwai, north of Kaiaua, about 9pm yesterday.

    Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Colin Underdown said a vehicle had crashed through a fence, injuring two people.

    Neither patient was trapped.

    The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called to the scene and then transported a baby in a critical condition to Auckland Hospital.

    The baby's mother was also understood to be injured.

    Police have been contacted for comment.

    NZ Herald

