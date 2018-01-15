Baby critically hurt at Canterbury playground

A baby girl has been critically injured after falling at a North Canterbury playground at the weekend.

The 11-month-old was transported by ambulance from Amberley Medical Centre to Christchurch Hospital yesterday afternoon, a spokespman for St John confirmed.

The baby fell off some equipment at the Glenmark Playcentre around lunchtime, according to Fairfax.

She was then transferred to Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

St John was first notified about the incident at 12.23pm and dropped the girl off at the hospital at 1.53pm. She was in a critical condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Anderson told Fairfax police visited the playground to help the hospital with information about its layout.

“Our role was just to assist the medical staff at the hospital in regards to what the playground looked like.”