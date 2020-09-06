Baby dies in Auckland, homicide investigation launched

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a baby in South Auckland.

A 10-month-old was taken from a Manurewa home to Starship children's hospital last night but died this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said.

"Police are speaking to a number of people in relation to the death," he said.

Police have now launched a homicide probe.

A scene examination was underway and a post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday, Tiernan said.

"Police are in the very early stages of the investigation and are unable to comment further at this time," he said.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were called to a Williams Ave property in Manurewa at 5pm last night. One patient was transport in a critical condition to Middlemore Hospital.

Police were seen at a home on William Ave today.