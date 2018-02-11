Bad weather hits flights in capital

Low cloud in Wellington has caused flights to be cancelled and delayed this morning at both Auckland and Wellington airports.

MetService meteorologist Brian Mercer said the fog in Wellington should clear in the next couple of hours.

"We are expecting strong winds to blow that fog away."

Northerlies should come in by late evening but throughout the day it would remain cloudy overhead with periods of rain, Mercer said.

According to the Wellington Airport website, low cloud was causing delays and cancellations.

The airport issued an alert yesterday evening urging people to check flight changes due to the cloud cover.

Flights at Auckland Airport were also disrupted by the bad weather.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said five flights had been cancelled this morning.

Three arrival flights from Wellington had been cancelled as well as two departures to Wellington.