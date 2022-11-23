Baker urges summer Covid caution

University of Otago epidemiologist Prof Michael Baker has won the Royal Society of New Zealand’s Callaghan Medal. Photos: Supplied

The University of Otago epidemiologist just honoured for his role as a pandemic evidence broker is urging New Zealanders to avoid becoming part of a summer wave that could push daily Covid-19 cases to 11,000.

Prof Michael Baker, who has become one of New Zealand’s most visible and trusted experts, last night received the Royal Society Te Aparangi’s Callaghan Medal for science communication.

Speaking before a Wellington ceremony, Prof Baker said he wanted to see the Government itself communicate better about Covid-19, especially when it came to advising people about how to protect themselves.

"Right now, the numbers are telling us that, with every 100 cases, one person is going to hospital; with every 1000, someone’s dying; and with every 20 cases or perhaps fewer, someone is going to get long Covid, which may be quite debilitating," he said.

"What I’d say to people is that this could be you — and that we all need to avoid becoming infected or reinfected, because it can mean running a gauntlet of risks."

Last week, health officials warned cases over summer could peak at more than 11,000 cases a day and 100 hospital admissions a day, mirroring infection rates recorded in July during the second Omicron wave.

As New Zealanders began planning social gatherings and holiday trips, they needed to keep basic precautions in mind, Prof Baker said.

For individuals, that meant taking obvious steps such as ensuring they were up to date with their vaccinations, getting tested if they displayed any symptoms and isolating if they tested positive.

"If you’re organising the office Christmas party, it’s a good idea to have a testing policy for what may be quite a high-risk event," he said, adding well-ventilated venues were ideal.

Otago University anatomy researcher Prof Hallie Buckley, of Dunedin, has been awarded the Mason Durie Medal.

"We’ve now had a lot of experience with this, having organised a few events, and there’s always a handful of people who unexpectedly test positive."

Prof Baker’s latest honour — which followed his Prime Minister’s Science Communication Prize and Wellingtonian of the Year in 2021 — acknowledged his contribution to raising public awareness of the value of science.

That included his strong scientific advocacy for the elimination strategy and other measures that contributed to an initial Covid-19 response estimated to have saved thousands of lives.

"This award is strong acknowledgement that communication to policymakers and the public is an essential part of scientific research and knowledge translation," said Prof Baker, who has given more than 5000 media interviews on Covid-19, while leading or co-authoring more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.

A fellow University of Otago researcher was also recognised by the Royal Society for her major contribution to science.

Anatomy researcher Prof Hallie Buckley, of Dunedin, was awarded the Mason Durie Medal,

for her outstanding contribution to the social sciences that while originating in a New Zealand environment, had an international impact.

Prof Buckley said she was "humbled and delighted" to receive the award for her work transforming the way we conceptualise the biomedical history of the ancestors of modern Polynesians, and ground-breaking discoveries of ancient disease in Asia.

She leads numerous large-scale, multidisciplinary and multinational projects on the bioarchaeology of diet and health in the Asia-Pacific region.

"I feel that the medal honours the years of mahi myself and talented students and colleagues have achieved, bringing the stories of past peoples into the light," she said.