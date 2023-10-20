Bar robbed by armed raider

A Rotorua bar has been robbed by an armed person overnight.

A police spokesman said police were called about 9.25pm after a man entered a premises on Hall Rd and demanded cash.

He was carrying what appeared to be a firearm, the spokesman said.

Several patrons were in the premises but no injuries were reported.

The offender left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The spokesman said a scene examination would be carried out this morning and inquiries were ongoing to find the offender.