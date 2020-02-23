Police stand guard on Monday morning after a fire at Bristol Barbers on Wainoni Rd. Photo: Ian Knott

Fire has completely gutted a Christchurch barbershop with links to a motorcycle gang - just days after a smaller blaze was lit in the same building.

Emergency services were called to Bristol Barbers on Wainoni Rd about 10pm on Sunday after a car was driven into the barbershop and the building caught fire.

Said a police spokesperson: "(Fire and Emergency NZ) and police were called to the store around 10pm, where a car had been driven into the front of the shop and the shop had caught fire.

"A scene guard was put in place, and police will be back at the scene (on Monday) morning to continue investigations into the circumstances."

Armed officers could be seen outside the building on Monday morning.

The same barbershop had its windows smashed and a suspicious fire was lit inside in the early hours of February 14.

The barbershop has links to the Mongols MC motorcycle gang.

- Matt Slaughter