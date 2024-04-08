Bashed petrol station attendant filmed by attackers

The Mobil petrol station on Centaurus Rd, St Martins. ​Photo: Supplied

A sole-charge Christchurch petrol station attendant bashed during an Easter weekend aggravated robbery was filmed by one of three assailants as he was assaulted.

The employee was attacked by the hammer-wielding trio shortly after the Mobil station on Centaurus Rd, St Martins, opened at 9am on Sunday.

He received moderate to minor injuries before the attackers fled with cash and cigarettes when a fog cannon was activated inside the premises.

A work colleague told The Star the incident was filmed on a mobile phone, raising hopes sharing the video may lead to the trio’s arrest.

They left the petrol station in a car which was spotted by a police patrol and tracked to Woolston where it was found abandoned.

A police spokesperson would not confirm whether the vehicle found in Woolston was stolen.

Police did not release descriptions of the trio after making their initial investigations on Sunday and reiterated yesterday they were making inquiries to locate the offenders.

Station owner Xiaofeng Sun said police had been provided with security camera footage.

He said a few hundred dollars was taken from the till while the robbers also targeted cigarettes.

Damage to a security screen left the estimated loss between $8000-$10,000, although a complete stock take was still to be carried out.

“Money is important but the more important thing is the people involved,” he said, adding the employee’s recovery was the focus.

He returned to the petrol station briefly on Tuesday to see workmates, but it was unsure when or if he would resume shifts.

“Mentally and physically he needs time to recover,” Sun said.