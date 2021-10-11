Bay of Plenty case returns negative second result

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: RNZ

A person who tested positive for Covid 19 in Bay of Plenty has now tested negative - meaning the earlier test was possibly incorrect, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

And as Auckland sits on a knife-edge - with one epidemiologist saying he's "freaking out" over 60 cases announced yesterday - Health Minister Andrew Little says case numbers today are looking better.

Cabinet is today deciding on alert level settings for the country, including whether to shift Auckland to the next alert level step and its neighbouring regions out of level 3. It comes a week after the Government introduced a new step system for levels 3 and 2 for Auckland, with the position reviewed weekly.

But the easing of restrictions looks unlikely in Auckland, and Ardern has indicated Cabinet is now reviewing whether school students can actually return to class next week, after the holidays.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said we were not quite at a point where a return to level 4 was required, but we were not far off.

"We should start planning for a circuit-breaker level 4 lockdown in Auckland, if required - we are definitely on a knife edge."

Ardern told TVNZ the person who had been moving house from Auckland to Katikati had now returned a negative Covid test result overnight - as had their family. She said the earlier positive result was either incorrect or was a weak positive or historical case.

Ardern told RNZ the positive test originally returned for the person was "what's called a high CT" result. Retesting because of this has shown a negative result.

She said a positive high CT test result may show up for a number of reasons, including the possibility the person may have Covid-19 antibodies from a historic infection.

She said all the person's contacts had also tested negative, and the case was a reminder to everyone to get vaccinated. "The Delta outbreak is not just an issue for Auckland."

Meanwhile, Ardern said a Covid-positive person who travelled to Northland remains unco-operative with authorities about their movements, despite police now being involved.

She said authorities were still taking an "aggressive" approach in the fight against Covid in Auckland.

"We don't have enough resilience from vaccines yet to stop that outbreak from just that individual armour of vaccines."

The country still needed people getting vaccinated and restrictions, she said.

Put to her that there remained a lot of concern among parents and teachers about children returning to school after the holidays next week, Ardern said more would be revealed later this afternoon after Cabinet had met.

She acknowledged the move to open school again was always subject to review.

Talking about alert level 4, she said its success always relied on people's compliance with the rules.

She acknowledged how beneficial a Covid antiviral drug New Zealand has signed a deal to purchase will be for Kiwis, but said the main thing right now was still to prevent people from getting Covid, rather than having to treat it.

University of Auckland epidemiologist Rod Jackson says there is "no chance" of Auckland loosening restrictions today.

"I'm freaking out in a major way," Jackson said of the possible spread of Covid-19 into Northland.

"I'm freaking out because I think we're going to have major problems there. Auckland we've got to suppress it until we are all vaccinated because we are well and truly in the poo if we don't keep it down and keep it suppressed before we get high vaccination rates."

Cases 'look better' today: Health Minister

Health Minister Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that he didn't have any new updates on cases but said he expected numbers to "look better" today, including in terms of unlinked cases.

The woman who travelled to Northland with a positive case had been contacted but officials did not know where she was.

As for gang involvement, Little said there was no connection with gangs.

He said Cabinet hadn't made a final decision about alert levels yet.

Little said the Government was aware of businesses struggling and that was the "centrepiece" of its discussion about alert levels. "We look through all that and weigh that up against the health risk."

"We've got to start to reduce those restrictions because it is tough on people but we've also got to look after people's health."

If the Government knew all the cases were linked one day to the next, they wouldn't be concerned, but they were still having unlinked cases in Auckland.