Beach tragedy: 'Our lifeguards are devastated'

Swimmers at Piha Beach under the watchful eye of lifeguards a day after two people died in an unpatrolled section of the beach. Photo: NZ Herald

The two people who lost their lives at Piha Beach had chosen one of the most dangerous spots to enter the water and family say they did not know how to swim.

United North Piha Surf Lifesaving Club president Robert Ferguson is today praising efforts of lifeguards, first responders and bystanders who did everything possible to save the lives of the pair who had only spent 30 minutes at the beach before tragedy struck.

He said everyone was shaken by the events, with it ending in the worst possible way. Two people were pulled unconscious from the sea on Auckland’s west coast yesterday evening. Both were unable to be revived.

“No one slept very well last night,” said Ferguson who was one of the 50-plus people responding to the unfolding emergency and admitting it was just starting to hit him now.

“It was like an operating theatre on the beach.

“I’m massively proud of our guys.

“We save hundreds of people every year from drowning and we prevent thousands from swimming in silly places. To lose a couple like that is heartwrenching.”

He said the lifesaving club’s volunteer patrol was closing down for the day when a lifeguard in the tower spotted two people in the water near the river mouth around 200m from Lion Rock.

The patrol captain called for preventative action, with two lifeguards sent to tell the pair they were swimming in a dangerous spot and that guards were going off patrol for the day and to be careful.

“Halfway down he could see that it had gone from a preventative action to a rescue.”

Ferguson said after issuing a rescue call a boat was launched.

“By the time the lifeguards had got to the position where the swimmers had gone in and put their tubes and fins on and swam out, they were gone.”

He said the pair were described by family at the beach as “non-swimmers”.

And he regarded the spot where the pair chose to swim as one of the most dangerous on the beach.

“They chose a spot on the beach where it was flat and it’s flat because it’s deep.

“They would have walked in and it might have been waist-deep and two more steps it would have been over their heads.

“We think that’s what happened.

“The rescue boat started the search and then quite quickly found the first victim face down in the water so they pulled him in the boat.

“They drove it back to the beach for assistance and started resuscitation.”

He said family approached them and asked for the whereabouts of a second person.

At this point Ferguson and eight others who were nearby were called in to help with the search effort.

There were now five rescue craft in the water but it was thanks to the police helicopter the second victim was spotted from the air.

“The police helicopter landed very quickly right next to us and the crew jumped out and ran fully-kitted with helmet, boots, into the water’s edge and just over knee-depth water grabbed hold of the second patient.”

Resuscitation efforts started on that person but it was too late.

Ferguson said it was an enormous response with off-duty lifeguards from the Piha Surf Life Saving Club, St John first responders, police, Westpac paramedics and locals with expert health skills.

“I am hugely proud of my team and what they did.”

He said it deeply affected everyone involved. There were more than 52 people at the debrief after the incident.

“If that group of people couldn’t have brought those guys back I think nothing could have.”

From car park to the sea

Ferguson said he believed the victims had pulled up to a Piha car park and entered the water close to their vehicle - a spot the long-time surf lifesaver would never think of going for a swim.

“They had only been there half an hour. They’d driven down to the beach, walked over the sandhills and straight into the water.

“My understanding is they were described by the family as ‘non-swimmers’.”

“This is my 50th season out here and there are places on the beach I don’t swim because it’s too dangerous.

“Where they went in I wouldn’t have gone in.”