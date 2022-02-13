The Big Boost vaccination drive continues to attract high numbers

Sunday, 13 February 2022

    Booster jabs equivalent to the number of people who call Palmerston North home have gone into the arms of Kiwis since Friday afternoon, figures released last night showed.

    The Big Boost began this week, and continues today, in a push to get as many eligible Kiwis fully protected from Covid-19's highly infectious Omicron variant before massive numbers of positive cases are expected in coming weeks.

    As of 7pm last night 84,454 doses had been given since 3pm Friday under the public health initiative, just a few thousand below the number of people living in the territorial authority of Palmerston North City.

    Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield challenged more Kiwis to join the ranks of the boosted.

    "It'd be great to crack some days up in the 80s, 90s, even crack 100,000, we can do that."

    The jab rush came as the daily number of new Covid -19 cases in the community again reached a new high - 454, with 27 people in hospital. None were in ICU.

    The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 275, with the same average for border cases 28. Eight cases were identified at the border yesterday.

     

