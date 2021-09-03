Big drop: 28 new cases of Covid-19

There are 28 new cases of Covid-19 today made up of 27 cases in Auckland and one in Wellington.

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay said the one in Wellington is a close contact of a previous case and was already in MIQ.

"While this fall in today's numbers is encouraging, we are mindful that these outbreaks can have a long tail and we can't afford to become complacent."

This takes the total number of cases in this outbreak to 764. Unlinked cases have dropped from 65 to 31, McElnay said.

According to McElnay, there are 43 Covid patients in hospital, with nine in ICU.

There are a number of people walking into vaccination centres casually, but McElnay has urged those people to cancel their booking if they're doing that.

Waitakere detected a positive case in wastewater yesterday but this is not unexpected given there have been cases in that area, McElnay said.

Dr McElnay and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson are giving today's Covid-19 update.

McElnay said there were nearly 31,000 tests processed yesterday.

"We do need to keep testing," she urged.

Escapee's movements revealed

Robertson thanked all public health units across the country who are tracking down contacts. They are doing a "fabulous job" Robertson said.

He said the Covid-infected man who escaped from the Novotel was tested because they were a close contact of another positive case.

According to Robertson, on the Thursday evening on CCTV, the individual left their room many times. He eventually escaped down a fire well. He left the facility just after 1am. The person then walked home.

There are no locations of interest due to that walk home and no contact with any other person, Robertson said.

Defence force staff noticed the man was not in his room and started their check of the facility.

"There was no risk to public safety due to this incident," Robertson said of the escapee - adding it was "regrettable".

He "rejected the assertion" that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put public safety at risk by not releasing information about the Ellerslie escapee at yesterday's 1pm press conference.

Robertson said Ardern knew it was an "evolving situation" and police were undertaking their investigation to find the man.

This is the first time someone has absconded since the defence force took over MIQ in the middle of last year, Robertson said - adding he thought the system was working well. He acknowledged MIQ was "not a prison".

"The system has been working well," Robertson said. "Every facility has high levels of security."

The Deputy PM also confirmed that all the police officers who apprehended the MIQ escapee yesterday were either fully or partially vaccinated.

Yesterday's case numbers

New Zealand notched up 49 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

Experts say the figure shows a clear downward trend from the peak of more than 80 cases a day over the weekend - however there are concerns case numbers are not falling fast enough to guarantee Auckland a timely exit from level 4 restrictions.

Professor Shaun Hendy, a Covid-19 modeller at the University of Auckland, has said he wants to see cases "come down faster though, so we can relax alert level 4 as soon as possible".

National leader Judith Collins is calling on the Government to drop the South Island to alert level 2, noting it had been nearly a year since a positive case was detected in the community there.

"South Island people and businesses are being put under unnecessary stress for no good reason," Collins said.

"If Wellington, which has had a number of positive cases during the current outbreak, can be at level 3, it seems a major overreaction to have the same alert level in the south, where there have been none."