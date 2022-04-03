Big drop in new Covid cases; 18 more deaths

The Ministry of Health is reporting a big drop in the number of new community Covid cases today, while 18 more people have died with the disease.

There are 8810 new community cases today, down from yesterday's 11,593.

There are 690 people in hospital with the virus today, including 26 in ICU.

Today's tally is the lowest number of new cases since February 24, when 6137 cases were reported.

While there is generally lower testing and reporting over weekends, today's seven-day rolling average is 13,543, down from 16,325 a week ago.

One of the deaths reported today one was in the Southern DHB area. Of the others, two were from Northland, seven from the Auckland region, three from Waikato, one from Whanganui, one from Hawke’s Bay, one from the Wellington region, and two from Canterbury.

One person was in their 30s, three in their 60s, eight in their 70s, three in their 80s, and three were over 90.

Twelve were men and six were women.

The ministry said the deaths included people who had died over the past 5 days. They take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 396. The 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 20.

Case numbers are down in the SDHB area, from 995 yesterday to 735 today. There are 7918 active cases and 29 people in hospital with the virus in the South.

There have now been 691,742 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

The Ministry of Health also reminded New Zealanders that from 11:59pm tomorrow night, there is no requirement to use My Vaccine Pass, although businesses will still be able to use the system if they want to.

"As restrictions around the pass ease, it is important for people to continue to follow public health advice to stay at home; away from school or work if you're feeling unwell. Another way to protect you and your whanau is to get vaccinated if you haven't already done so."

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (385), Auckland (1,555), Waikato (729), Bay of Plenty (414), Lakes (226), Hawke’s Bay (420), MidCentral (502), Whanganui (222), Taranaki (342), Tairāwhiti (102), Wairarapa (91), Capital and Coast (635), Hutt Valley (389), Nelson Marlborough (364), Canterbury (1,463), South Canterbury (172), Southern (735), West Coast (57), Unknown (7).

Cases in hospital: Northland: 27; Waitemata: 106; Counties Manukau: 135; Auckland: 98; Waikato: 73; Bay of Plenty: 30; Lakes: 13; Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 37; Taranaki: 19; Whanganui: 5; MidCentral: 22; Hutt Valley: 18; Capital and Coast: 14; Nelson Marlborough: 17; Canterbury: 44; Southern: 29.

- ODT Online/RNZ