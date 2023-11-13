Big hole in Cook Strait ferry's hull

The hole in Kaiarahi measures about one metre wide. Photo: Supplied / Regan Ingley

A large hole has been ripped in the hull of the Cook Strait ferry Kaiarahi.

Wellington harbourmaster Grant Nalder said the hole above the waterline in the Interislander ferry "looks quite dramatic".

"You can actually see through to the other side of the ship."

The ferry was damaged as it came into the berth in Wellington at 10pm yesterday.

Nalder said today the gash was about one metre wide.

"It's obviously not good for the ship but it is high up on the hull, it's away from the waterline and it happened as it came into the berth.

"The ship itself is quite safe in the harbour - there's no risk there - but they've got a bit of work to do before it can resume service."

Bluebridge ferry Connemara had a small hole in its hull after it hit a wharf in Wellington on November 8. Photo: RNZ

Last week, a Bluebridge ferry had to turn back after it hit a wharf as it was leaving Wellington, causing a dent and a small hole in the hull.

The Connemara hit the southern end of Glasgow wharf in Wellington on November 8, and was sailing towards the entrance to the channel when the operator StraitNZ decided it should turn back.

Nalder said at the time risk had been low given the size of the hole, its height above the water, and that it was going into a relatively small compartment.