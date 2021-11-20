Big Lotto wins in Tauranga, Palmerston

A lucky Tauranga Powerball punter has won $10.3 million and a Palmerston Strike player will be pocketing $200,000 after tonight's Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and the prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the nineteenth Powerball winner so far this year and comes just over two weeks after a player from Paraparaumu won $4.3 million with Powerball.

Two lucky Lotto players from Lower Hutt and Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at Hutt City New World in Lower Hutt and at New World Ilam in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Palmerston Four Square in Otago.