Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Big win for Christchurch ticket

    1. News
    2. National

    A ticket bought in Christchurch has won $10.5 million in Powerball First Division in tonight's Lotto draw.

    The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

    The winning ticket was sold at Bishopdale New World. 

    Another player won $500,000 in First Division. The winning ticket was sold at New World Wairoa in Wairoa in the North Island. 

    Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.  

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter