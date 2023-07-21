Bike getaway after armed hold-up in Christchurch

Police are trying to locate this man following the robbery in Addington. Photo: NZ Police

An armed man who held up a Christchurch service station early today fled on a bike with cash from the till.

The offender entered the service station, on Lincoln Rd in Addington, about 3.50am.

He approached the counter "presenting a firearm" to the attendant working at the time, police said.

He ordered the worker to hand over the cash from the till before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Police said they were working to identify and locate the man and asked for anyone with information to contact them.