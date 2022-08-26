Bill targets freedom campers flouting rules

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Freedom campers who impose an "unfair burden" on New Zealand communities by flouting rules are being targeted through proposed legislation.

The Self-contained Motor Vehicle Legislation Bill, introduced by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash, proposes vehicle-based freedom campers be required to be travelling in a certified self-contained vehicle to stay overnight on council-managed land.

An exception would be made if the area had been deemed suitable for non-certified vehicles by the council.

According to the Bill, self-contained vehicles are those with a fixed toilet.

A stronger infringement system would also be introduced.

"Through the process of this work we’ve heard a lot of stories about how those who abuse the freedom camping rules place an unfair burden on small communities and damage our reputation as a high-quality visitor destination," Mr Nash said.

"Freedom campers who follow the rules are welcome in New Zealand, with many spending money in local communities, working in seasonal jobs and volunteering.

"The new tourism system must be regenerative, giving back more to people and places than it takes."

The public would be able to make submissions on the proposed legislation as it went through the select committee process, he said.

The issue of public defecation by tourists recently captured attention through a debate by New Zealand outdoor groups.

It is not unlawful to defecate in a public place in New Zealand, such as a trail or national park, providing you can prove you took reasonable measures not to be seen.

Last month, the Responsible Campers Association Inc (RCAI) appealed to the Government to sort the problem before international visitors returned.

RCAI secretary Bob Osborne said there should be stricter measures to control those caught short in the wild.

The group proposed waste be disposed of 50m from waterways and buried at least 15cm below ground.

Not everyone was impressed by the suggestion.

The New Zealand Motor Caravan Association chief executive Bruce Lochore said the comments could not come at a worse time as the long-awaited freedom camping proposals were in their final stages.

He said the RCAI’s measures would undermine the progress made towards raising the standards of freedom campers, and their toilets.

