Blenheim stabbings: Homicide inquiry under way

A police tent at the scene of the attack in Market St this morning. Image: NZ Herald

One person has been killed following multiple stabbings in Blenheim near a popular bar overnight.

Police are appealing for anyone who filmed the incident to upload their footage to help them work out exactly what happened.

Police rushed to the scene outside Club Envy in Market St just after 3am today and found oner person dead and two seriously injured.

A homicide investigation, dubbed Operation Alaia, is under way.

It is unclear what sparked the attack and whether it is connected to the bar or any of its patrons.

Police said they were working to ascertain how the incident unfolded - and where it began to play out.

The owners of Club Envy have been contacted but are yet to comment.

A man in the nightclub said members of a gang had been intimidating and eyeballing people in the lead-up to the stabbings.

Police are also in attendance at a nearby McDonald's and a third address.

"Police were called to a disorder incident on Market St at about 2.55am, one person died at the scene," Blenheim Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said today.

"Two people were also seriously injured and taken to hospital where they remain in a serious condition."

Just before midday police asked for anyone with footage of the night - anything they thought was related to the attack - to pass it on.

"Police are encouraging anyone with video footage from the incident to upload it using the following link: https://alaia.nzpolice.org/," a spokesperson said.

A person who had been at the bar told The New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB: "It's not the normal thing that happens on a night out in Blenheim.

"There was a large presence of motorcycle gang members ... I heard they were Rebels.

"I left there about 2.55am and they were closing up, I'm not really sure what happened but heard a scuffle broke out and knives came out and people got stabbed.

"One of them died ... and they got chased all over town by police ... yeah, it was a crazy morning in Blenheim."

The witness said the nightclub was "usually fine" and there was not much of a gang presence in Blenheim.

He had been back to the scene after the incident and saw people on stretchers, a police tent and emergency services.

"It was a very bit shock ... the Armed Offenders Squad ended up being called ... it was all on.

"It's a bit rough, I'm not used to anything like this happening."

Insp Feltham said police were conducting a number of scene examinations today. The Market St area was cordoned off and officers could be seen working beyond the police tape.

"The scenes remain cordoned off and there will be a police presence in the area as we work to understand the circumstances of these incidents and ensure the community's safety," he said.

Police asked those who can help to phone them on the 105 non-emergency line and quote job number P046918039.

Alternatively, they said, information can be provided anonymously by phoning CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.