Boag: Covid privacy breach info came from Health Ministry

Michelle Boag. Photo: NZ Herald

Former National Party president Michelle Boag says the Ministry of Health sent her the private details of people infected with Covid-19.

Boag last night confessed to passing that information to National's Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker who then leaked it to media.

Walker today announced that he won't be standing in this year's general election, ahead of a meeting of the National Party's board on his future.

Leader Todd Muller said Walker had made the right decision in resigning as that was "the only option".

When Boag announced her involvement in the leak, she said she had access to the private information as the acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

She added the personal information was sent to her private email, but did not disclose who sent it - until now.

Boag told RNZ that the Ministry of Health had sent daily emails to her private email, which included the sensitive details of New Zealand's Covid-19 cases.

She couldn't explain why it was sent to her private email, but suspected it was because she was only temporarily in the role of chief executive.

The Government has already confirmed emergency services were regularly sent the details of the country's active cases, so they could take the proper precautions if responding to a call-out where someone with Covid-19 was present.

The Ministry of Health and the Health Minister both declined to comment when contacted by RNZ tonight.

Boag yesterday resigned as acting chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, but was only removed as a trustee today.

She also resigned this morning from her campaign and electorate roles in the Auckland Central seat, held by National's deputy leader Nikki Kaye.