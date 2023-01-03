Body believed to be Iraena Asher's father

Michael Piki Kotuku Asher was reported missing to police on December 30 and last seen at his home on Christmas Day. Photo: NZ Police

A body found in West Auckland last night is believed to be that of a man whose daughter disappeared in 2004.

Michael Piki Kotuku Asher (73) was reported missing to police on December 30 and was last seen at his residence on Glengarry Rd in the suburb of Glen Eden on Christmas Day.

At the time, police said they and his family were worried, and it was out of character for him to not be in touch with friends and family.

Iraena Asher vanished at Piha in October 2004. Photo: Supplied

Yesterday, the police search and rescue team found a body in an area of bush in Glen Eden about 7pm.

Police said they believe it is Asher, who is the father of Iraena Asher (25), who disappeared at Piha Beach in October 2004.

"Michael was a much loved family member and our thoughts are with his whānau," a spokesperson said.

"His family have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

In 2012, a Coroner ruled that Iraena drowned at Piha Beach and her death was accidental.

After hearing witnesses at the inquest, the Coroner said there was no evidence to suggest that she was still alive.

He said it was possible she was abducted or tramped off into the bush, but nothing was presented at the inquest to suggest this happened.

The Coroner also found her death may have been prevented if police had responded properly to her 111 call for help.

He said the failure of police to properly assess her condition the night she disappeared, and their decision to send a taxi instead of a patrol car, was a contributing factor in her death.

Police accepted those findings and apologised for their failings that night.

In 2013, a judge quashed a finding by the Coroner that a family who took care of the woman before her disappearance contributed to her death, saying it was unreasonable.