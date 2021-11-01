Monday, 1 November 2021

Body found in Arthur's Pass confirmed as 37-year-old woman

    The tramper who died while hiking in Arthur’s Pass over the weekend was a 37-year-old woman.

    Police said the woman was reported missing about 7.30pm on Saturday after failing to return from a day hike in Arthur's Pass National Park.

    She had been hiking the Mt Aicken track, from the Devils Punchbowl Track car park on State Highway 73, with a friend but the pair were separated and the woman failed to return to the car park as expected.

    A search and rescue operation was launched and involved police search and rescue, Alpine Rescue, Land SAR and a helicopter.

    Her body was recovered about 1.30pm yesterday.

    Police continue to make enquiries in relation to the death, and the Coroner will release their findings in due course.

    Police advised people planning a trip in the outdoors to check out the Mountain Safety Council website and Land Safety Code.

