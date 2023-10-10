Body found on Auckland beach

A body has been found on the beach in the suburb of Beachlands, this morning, sparking a police investigation.

Police were notified of the body on the sand, near Green Bay Reserve, at 7.22am by a member of the public, police said in a statement.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained.

“A scene examination is under way and we ask that people avoid the area while this is ongoing.”