Body found in Auckland believed to be missing Hamilton man

Jesse Johnson was last seen in Muriwai on December 6. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

A body found in Auckland's Muriwai area is believed to be that of a man who had not been seen for about three weeks.

Police said a member of the public found the body on Wednesday night.

While a formal identification was yet to be completed, it was believed to be the body of 32-year-old Jesse Johnson, who travelled to Auckland from Hamilton earlier this month.

It was believed he was last seen in Muriwai on December 6, and his family reported him missing on December 24.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and had been referred to the Coroner.