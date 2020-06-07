Body found believed to be missing woman

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The body was found by a member of the public near Falls Rd in Hunua, a rural township southeast of Auckland, about 3pm yesterday, police said.
While the formal identification process was still under way, police believed it was the body of Hughes-Sutherland.
The 25-year-old was last seen on May 19 this year.
Teams of people have searched for her in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys and Wairoa Reservoir areas.
Police have spoken with Hughes-Sutherland's family and are offering them support.
Inquiries are continuing.