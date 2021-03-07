Body found in burning car at Auckland park

A blue forensic tent was erected over the car last night. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a burning car at a park in Auckland.

Emergency teams rushed to the vehicle fire at Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in the south-east suburb of Flat Bush about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed this morning that a body was found inside the car.

"Cordons will remain in place this morning while the scene is examined," police said in a statement.

"Police are making inquiries to determine what has occurred and are not in a position to comment further at this time."

A blue forensic tent was erected over the car last night and a detailed investigation and scene examination has started.

• Police ask anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 210306/4193. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.