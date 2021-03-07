Body found in burning car at Auckland park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency teams rushed to the vehicle fire at Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in the south-east suburb of Flat Bush about 8.10pm on Saturday.
Police confirmed this morning that a body was found inside the car.
"Cordons will remain in place this morning while the scene is examined," police said in a statement.
"Police are making inquiries to determine what has occurred and are not in a position to comment further at this time."
A blue forensic tent was erected over the car last night and a detailed investigation and scene examination has started.
• Police ask anyone with information to contact them on 105, quoting file number 210306/4193. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.