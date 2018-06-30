Body found in Christchurch homicide investigation

Police are investigating a homicide at Jelfs Rd in Woodend, north of Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

Detectives investigating a suspected homicide have found a body at a property in Jelfs Rd, Woodend.

Police spent this morning carrying out a detailed search of the lifestyle block property, which has been the subject of a police forensic scene examination since Thursday.

Detectives have advised the Coroner of their discovery, and say there will be no more public information released about the body until identity is confirmed and next of kin advised.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Worner told the Herald yesterday: "A number of people associated with the property are being spoken to as part of the ongoing inquiry."

A couple and their children are believed to live at the address.

The owner of the property declined to comment when contacted by the Herald yesterday.

A police command unit has been set up near the large farmhouse, with unmarked police cars coming and going.

Horses are in the front paddocks and across the road is Birchbrook Equestrian Centre.

Woodend Beach and its surrounds are popular areas for horse riders and trainers.

Locals are shocked by the homicide probe.

"They are a really nice family, well-involved in the community. It's just awful," one said.

Another reported having seen a lot of police activity down the quiet, unpaved road on his way home from work last night.

"It's not what you expect to see. It kind of makes you feel sick," he said.