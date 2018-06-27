Body found by firefighters after Auckland fire

A body was found by firefighters tackling a blaze at a property in Papakura-Clevedon Road, South Auckland. Photo: NZME

A body has been found after a house fire near Ardmore Airport, Auckland, early today.

Auckland firefighters were called to the house on the Papakura-Clevedon Rd about 3.20am.

Northern fire communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the property owners were not home when firefiighters arrived but turned up soon afterwards.

They weren't sure if someone was in the house but once the fire was under control and firefighters went inside, they found the body after 5am.

Two fire investigators were now working with police to determine the cause of the blaze.

Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming said the victim has yet to be identified.

"The fire is being treated as unexplained at this stage and a scene guard is in place."

The damage to the house is expected to be significant.

Four appliances from the Clevedon, Ardmore area are at the house.