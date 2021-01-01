Friday, 1 January 2021

Body found in sea at Kaikoura

    Kaikoura. Photo: Getty
    A man's body has been found after he went missing at a beach in Kaikoura today.

    It is understood emergency services were alerted to a body in the water this morning.

    The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched but was stood down after a local pilot retrieved the body.

    Police confirmed they were called to the beach near Edmund Ave around 11am after reports a man had gone into the water and not resurfaced.

    They said Coastguard assisted in retrieving the body.

    His death will be referred to the Coroner.

