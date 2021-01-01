Body found in sea at Kaikoura

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It is understood emergency services were alerted to a body in the water this morning.
The Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched but was stood down after a local pilot retrieved the body.
Police confirmed they were called to the beach near Edmund Ave around 11am after reports a man had gone into the water and not resurfaced.
They said Coastguard assisted in retrieving the body.
His death will be referred to the Coroner.