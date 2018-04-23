Body found in search for missing man

A body has been found by police divers searching for a man missing at a popular waterfall spot in the Bay of Plenty.

Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams, officer in charge of the police national dive squad, said the six-man team was able to find and recover the body after 55 minutes in the water.

The body was found underwater and was not visible from the surface, he said.

Adams said he hoped the recovery would provide some closure for family and friends, and the community.

The search area was reasonably contained, he said, but the water was cold and visibility bad due to silt.

Police divers and emergency services spent the day searching for the man, before the body was found at about 1.30pm.

The missing man was confirmed as a Waikato University student.

The man came to New Zealand in November from India to study towards his Master's degree, a friend said.

He was among a group of Waikato University students swimming in the pool at the base of the falls yesterday when he went missing mid-afternoon.

The university released a statement from director of student services Mike Calvert, who said the university's thoughts were with the family and friends of the missing student.

"We are offering them all the support we can at this incredibly difficult time."

Meanwhile, Stuff has reported the woman who called 111 did so after another tourist came running up the path for help because she was German and did not know the emergency number.

After calling 111 the woman went back but found there was nothing she could do as the man had been underwater for more than 10 minutes.

Earlier, a drone was blamed for delaying the arrival of the police dive squad to search for the missing swimmer at Omanawa Falls.

The drone is reported to have been flown in Tauranga airspace this morning and it was understood police were searching for the operator.