Body found in search for missing man

Wayne Taylor. Photo: supplied/NZ Police

Search teams looking for missing man Wayne Taylor have found a body north of Kaikoura.

The 54-year-old was last seen on February 20 in Blenheim and had been expected to drive to Christchurch.

In a statement, police said today that specialist LandSAR teams had found a body matching Taylor's description yesterday afternoon.

It was located at the base of a cliff inland from where his car was found at a loookout north of Kaikoura.

Police said his death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.