Body found in search for missing man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 54-year-old was last seen on February 20 in Blenheim and had been expected to drive to Christchurch.
In a statement, police said today that specialist LandSAR teams had found a body matching Taylor's description yesterday afternoon.
It was located at the base of a cliff inland from where his car was found at a loookout north of Kaikoura.
Police said his death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.