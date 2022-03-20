Sunday, 20 March 2022

Body found in search for missing man

    Wayne Taylor. Photo: supplied/NZ Police
    Search teams looking for missing man Wayne Taylor have found a body north of Kaikoura.

    The 54-year-old was last seen on February 20 in Blenheim and had been expected to drive to Christchurch.

    In a statement, police said today that specialist LandSAR teams had found a body matching Taylor's description yesterday afternoon.

    It was located at the base of a cliff inland from where his car was found at a loookout north of Kaikoura.

    Police said his death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

    RNZ

