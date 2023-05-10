Body found in search for missing pupil

Emergency services at the scene yesterday. Photo: NZ Herald

Searchers have recovered a body at Abbey Falls in Northland where a pupil was missing after a school trip during bad weather on Tuesday.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill announced the discovery of the body shortly before 6.30am today.

He said the body was found late on Tuesday night after police continued the search using specialist equipment brought up from Auckland.

The Year 11 pupil from Whangārei Boys' High School went missing during a trip in to the caves with a school party.

Fourteen other pupils and two adults reported being in trouble around 10.30am on Tuesday but made it out of the caves to safety, where they helped by search and rescue teams and St John personnel.

The search for the missing pupil had been expected to conclude around 5pm yesterday; however, the equipment meant it could continue into the evening, Hill said.

"This helped enable searchers to locate a body, which was successfully recovered late yesterday evening.

"As such, the search has now concluded," Hill said.

"While formal ID of the body is yet to take place, police are ensuring the family is being offered support, and our thoughts remain with them at this tragic time."

Some cordons will remain in place around the caves area while police continued to conduct a routine scene examination, he said.

"We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have.

"At the moment, police's focus is on supporting those affected, and we remind people to please not make assumptions as to what has occurred."

Hill said police would not speculate on what happened.

A public outcry blasted the school for allowing the trip to go ahead despite the region being under an orange heavy rain warning. MetService had forecast 90mm of rain yesterday.

Parents posted online criticising the school’s “absolutely insane” decision.

Questions about why the outing was not called off remain unanswered, and intensified after Stuff revealed pupils were meant to be rock climbing but the forecast downpours forced the trip underground instead.

Whangārei Boys’ High School principal Karen Gilbert-Smith broke her silence five hours after the pupil went missing. She had spent the day at the caves while rescuers worked to find the boy.

She said a “full and comprehensive” investigation would take place.

“But for now I have asked the WBHS community to stay united and provide support where required.”

The Ministry of Education’s traumatic incident team is supporting the school, and family liaison officers and Victim Support have put measures in place to assist the pupil’s whānau.

- additional reporting NZ Herald