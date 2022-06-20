Body found in search for overdue climber on Banks Peninsula

A body has been found in the search for a climber missing on Banks Peninsula in Canterbury.

It was reported earlier that a search had resumed this morning after a person failed to return from a rock climbing trip in the Peraki area last night.

Searchers were deployed to the area last night; however, they were hampered by darkness and poor weather conditions.

In an update late this morning police said a man's body was found about 10.45am.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.