Body found in search for woman at Haumoana

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin James at the rivermouth where the body was found this morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Searchers looking for a woman presumed drowned in Hawke's Bay have found a body.

Police said divers looking for a woman missing at Haumoana Beach since yesterday found the body within hours of resuming their search this morning.

The woman was believed to have drowned at Haumoana Beach in Hawke's Bay trying to save a child.

The woman was the mother two girls, reportedly aged 5 and 8, who were swimming at Haumoana yesterday.

It is believed one of the children got into difficulty and the woman went into the water to help her.

The children were treated in hospital overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin James said the body was found metres from the inlet spit where the woman went missing yesterday.

The body has yet to be identified and more details would be released this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police, and surf lifesaving teams scoured the area yesterday. James said the river bed dropped off at this point, with dense mud at the bottom.

The lower water levels and improved light conditions helped search teams find the body this morning.