Body found in Wellington Harbour believed to be missing man

A body has been found in Wellington's waterfront by the Police National Dive Squad this morning.

Wellington District Police believe the body to be that of 30-year-old Sandy Calkin, although formal identification is yet to take place.

Police said he was located in the water near Queens Wharf at 10am on Saturday.

Earlier this week police appealed for sightings of Calkin, who was first reported missing last weekend.

He was last seen by friends on Courtenay Pl about 1am on Saturday 10 July, and

CCTV footage showed him walking in a northerly direction on Queens Wharf near Shed 6 shortly later.

Police said they were making enquiries into Calkin's death on behalf of the coroner, and the findings would be released when available.

They shared their condolences with Calkin's family and thanked the public for their assistance in the search.