Body of missing tramper found in Tararua Range

Darren Myers. Photo: Supplied

A body has been found in the search for missing tramper Darren Myers in the Tararua Range.

Myers has been missing for 11 days after setting out on a hike through the Northern Crossing on June 1.

It is believed search and rescue volunteers - who have scoured hundreds of square kilometres in the hopes of finding Myers - have discovered a body they believe to be his.

Police confirmed the body was found during an aerial search, and search and rescue teams are now on their way to the site.

It is expected to take some time to reach the location.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Tony Matheson said the search team still held hopes of finding his alive after come across two clues to his whereabouts - a chocolate bar wrapper in the brand he was known to have with him, and some boot prints in the mud on the route near the Arete Bivouac.

Myers, an experienced tramper, set off on the hike on May 28. His last contact was a text message to his wife Kim Shaw the following Thursday.

Myers and Shaw moved to Wellington from Sawbridgeworth, England, 18 months ago.