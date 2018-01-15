Body pulled from river in search for missing teen

A body has been recovered from the Rangitikei River, and is believed to be that of a 16-year-old who was swept away last night.

Police divers pulled the body from the river near Bulls, close to the State Highway 3 bridge where the boy was last seen.

Formal identification is yet to be carried out, but police said they believed it was the missing youth.

A police spokesperson said their thoughts and sympathies are with the boy’s family, who are receiving support.

The death is now being referred to the coroner.

A search and rescue operation was launched yesterday evening, after police were alerted to the boy going missing about 6pm.

He was last seen around 45 minutes earlier, near the bridge where SH3 crosses the river south of Bulls.

Police, the rescue helicopter, and a local jet boat searched the river.

Family and friends also turned up to join the search.

The river was running quite high towards the sea at Tangimoana and there was a lot of debris from recent rain.

Before the teen was discovered, Rangitikei District Mayor Andy Watson said people often got caught when river levels were like they are now.

“There’s a lot of logs and willow trees that either get swept into the river, when the river’s high, or they’re on the banks.”

He said his heart went out to the family.