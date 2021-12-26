Sunday, 26 December 2021

Body recovered in search for missing fisherman

    Whangapoua Beach on the Coromandel peninsula. Photo: Getty Images
    The family of a missing fisherman is being notified after a body was found off the Coromandel Peninsula.

    The man was reported missing on Friday when he failed to return from a day trip in his six-metre boat.

    He had set off from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am.

    A search was launched involving police and Coastguard aircraft and vessels.

    The body was found yesterday about 5.40pm by a Coastguard fixed-wing plane, south of Kennedy Bay.

    His boat had been located around four hours earlier approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of Whitianga.

    Police thanked those who were involved in the search.

     

