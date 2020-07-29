Body removed from fire destroyed house

Fire investigators were at the McLeans Island property this morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Police have removed a body from the house destroyed in a fatal fire near Christchurch on Monday night.

The body was found on Tuesday morning at the scene of the blaze in the home on Conservators Rd in McLeans Island near Christchurch. The blaze broke out about 7.30pm.

Police removed the body this morning. A formal identification process is now under way and the scene examination will continue today, police said.

"The property was extensively damaged as a result of the fire," said area commander Superintendent Lane Todd.

"Police and Fire and Emergency NZ will be conducting a joint scene examination at the property as part of the investigation to understand the cause.

"However, due to the nature of the damage, this is expected to take some time as the building is unsafe.

Four fire crews are at the McLeans Island home last night. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A neighbour said an older man lives at the property on his own.

She and her husband went over to the house last night when they heard there was a fire - but by then there was nothing they could do.

The woman says the man's vehicle was outside the property and that he spent a lot of time at home.

She says it's not very nice thinking about the fact he could've been in there when the fire occurred.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the night and water was still being pumped from a hydrant across the road on Tuesday morning.

Police have taped off the area.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Brent Dunn said four crews were called to the blaze.

"The house was well ablaze when we arrived," he said.

Dunn said the fire was put out shortly before 11pm on Monday.

Three investigators and two trucks were called to the blaze. Dunn directed further queries to police.

Police secure the scene on Tuesday morning. Photo: Geoff Sloan