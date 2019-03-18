Bomb dogs near cemetery while graves dug

Police are scouring the patch of earth in Linwood where dozens of graves are being dug by earthmoving equipment.

There is a heavy armed police presence at the makeshift cemetery, which resembles a large building site.

There is a heavy police presence near the cemetery where preparations are being made to bury the dead from Friday's terror attack. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Members of the Islamic community have arrived with shovels to assist in burying their dead.

Explosive sniffer dogs teams have been looking under vehicles near the cemetery.

Meanwhile, the bodies of people killed in Friday's terror attacks in Christchurch have all been removed from the two mosques.

Heavy machinery is being used for the preparation of graves. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said victims' bodies were being returned to families starting yesterday evening, a process that would be completed by Wednesday.

The attacks on Friday left 50 people dead and another 50 wounded.

Families want the bodies to be returned so they can be buried as quickly as possible in accordance with Muslim tradition.

Many public vigils have been held across New Zealand over the weekend, while concerts and sports games in Christchurch and other cities have been cancelled.

Dozens more police are being deployed to Christchurch and there is a heightened police presence around the country, including at mosques and community events.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, has appeared in court charged with murder, police said further charges would be laid.

Ms Ardern said there would be changes to New Zealand gun laws in the wake of the massacre, and it would be discussed in today's Cabinet meeting.

With RNZ