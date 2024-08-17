Bone broth recall over food safety measures

Two of the products by The Little Bone Broth Company being recalled. Photo: MPI

A bone broth brand is recalling all its products due to incomplete information on its food process controls.

Anyone who bought The Little Bone Broth Company's products - any batch, any date - is being advised to return it for a refund.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) said it was recalling the broths as a precaution because there was incomplete evidence of food safety hazards being correctly managed by the company.

"The concern with these broths is that the company has produced them without having complete information on its food process controls. This means there is incomplete evidence of food safety hazards being correctly managed," NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said.

"Although there have been no reports of related illness, we are taking this precautionary approach because broth produced without the necessary food safety measures could make people sick."

The product range included Chicken Broth, Beef Broth and Chicken Green Thai Curry Broth.

"These products should not be eaten," Arbuckle said. "You can return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If that's not possible, throw them out."

Anyone who had consumed any of the products and had health concerns could call Healthline on 0800 61 11 16.

The products have been removed from supermarket shelves. Retailers who sold it were required to post a notice about the recall for one month.

None of the broth was exported, NZFS said.