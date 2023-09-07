Booking agents accused of not sharing safety info

Twenty-two people were killed when Whaakari / White Island erupted in December 2019. Photo: supplied

Two booking agents accused of health and safety failings in the Whaakari / White Island trial failed to do the bare minimum to inform customers about the risks of visiting the volcanic island, WorkSafe says.

An eruption on the island off the Bay of Plenty on December 9 in 2019 killed 22 people and left 25 seriously hurt.

ID Tours and Tauranga Tourism Services (TTSL) are applying for their charges to be dismissed - relating to health and safety failings before the eruption.

Many of those who died were tourists from the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship, owned by Royal Caribbean.

Yesterday, the booking agents' lawyers argued that the case was confusing and conflicting.

But WorkSafe prosecutor Steve Symon told the Auckland District Court today the booking agents had access to safety information but did not pass this on to their customers - Royal Caribbean cruise passengers.

"These passengers received less health and safety information than passengers that booked directly with the tour operator White Island Tours (WIT).

"These passengers did not receive White Island Tours safety terms and customer declaration forms, or any information about the Volcanic Alert Level, both which were provided for White Island Tours' own customers."

Symon said the defence was placing "little weight" on the safety documents.

"They [the safety documents] didn't meet the standards as expected, but they were the bare minimum. While Island Tours needed to provide more [accurate safety information], but ID Tours and Tauranga Tourism Services had the obligation to pass on what information [they had], no matter what."

The safety documents could have changed tourists' minds on whether to take the trip or not, he said.

"We don't want to downplay the significance that this information would have had for those passengers on the 9th of December, if they had received it.

"There is evidence that for some individuals, relevant safety information would [have] influenced their decision to participate in the tour."

Symon said that ID Tours and Tauranga Tourism Services failed to do the bare minimum.

"These defendants breached their respected duties and each failed to do the bare minimum - to ensure that cruise passengers were receiving at least the same health and safety information that was available for non-cruise passengers that booked directly with White Island Tours."

It would have been possible to provide the information to cruise passengers, he said.

"The systems for providing information up and down the supply chain, such as invoicing, could have been used to provide important health and safety information up the chain.

"Such confirmation could have been as simple as obtaining a tick-box confirmation from customers that they had read and understood the relevant safety terms, which could have been passed down the chain in several ways."

ID Tours lawyer David Neutze said there was no evidence that a person would have turned down the tour only by seeing the safety waiver.

The trial resumes on Tuesday when Judge Evangelos Thomas gives his decision.