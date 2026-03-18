A rescued tīti, or Hutton’s shearwater. Photos: Project WellBird

Kaikōura's tīti (Hutton's shearwater birds) are in good condition as they prepare to leave the nest, after favourable summer weather.

Kaikōura’s iconic birds are enjoying their best season in years, as conservation efforts step up in the tourist town in the upper South Island.

Hutton’s Shearwater Charitable Trust chairperson Ted Howard said the tītī are in good condition as they prepare to leave the nest.

The tītī was the inspiration behind Kaikōura obtaining international dark sky sanctuary status in September 2024, with the Kaikōura District Council adopting new lighting rules in the same year.

The birds can become disorientated by the town’s street lighting, leading to them crash landing, but their healthy weight and condition will give then a better chance of survival, Mr Howard said.

A record 37 chicks hatched this season in the managed Te Rae o Atiu / Kaikōura Peninsula colony, with just one chick lost.

‘‘Until four weeks ago the chicks were going really well, with no starvation events, and then their weights started crashing, so there must have been a crash in the food supply,’’ Mr Howard said.

But just four chicks needed to be supplement fed with ‘‘sardine smoothies’’ in recent weeks.

Signage is out to remind people to look out for Kaikōura’s iconic bird.

It is a far cry from the past three seasons when chicks have died due to starvation, as their parents were unable to find enough feed and volunteers supplement feeding them from December.

The peninsula colony was created from translocating chicks from the two remaining wild colonies in the Seaward Kaikōura Ranges more than 20 years ago.

It is a partnership between Tukete Charitable Trust, which owns the land, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, the Hutton’s Shearwater Charitable Trust and the Department of Conservation.

Mr Howard said he is hopeful the success in the peninsula colony means there will be more chicks taking off from the wild colonies.

Kaikōura Wildlife Centre Trust manager Sabrina Luecht said significant improvements have been made through street lighting upgrades and seabird-friendly lighting standards, but light spill still has the potential to affect the birds.

Overcast and wet weather conditions and new moon and low moon light periods can increase the risk of crash landing.

Volunteers are ready to rescue crash-landed Hutton’s Shearwaters.

Volunteer night patrols are now out in force to rescue birds that have crashed.

‘‘Shearwaters are typically found on roads in association with street lighting, at businesses and dairy farms in relation to external flood lights, and in residential yards in regards to light spill from homes,’’ Ms Luecht said.

A Hutton's Hub has been set up for daily volunteer checks of crash landed birds, with healthy birds released at sea.

Emergency cases are accessed by Project WellBird, an initiative by the Kaikōura Wildlife Centre Trust.

More serious cases are transferred to the South Island Wildlife Hospital in Christchurch, while birds with no chance of recovery are euthanised at VetCare Kaikōura.

Residents are advised to be aware when driving at night, look out for injured birds, keep dogs and cats contained, and close curtains to reduce light spill, Ms Luecht said.

‘‘By rescuing downed shearwaters which are unable to become airborne without assistance the community is literally saving lives.’’

• Volunteers are wanted for night patrols during March and April. For more information, follow the Hutton's Shearwater Charitable Trust on Facebook or go to kaikourawildlifetrust.org/huttonsshearwater.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.