Booster jabs approved for immunocompromised children

File photo: Getty

Children who are severely immunocompromised are now able to get a third primary dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health today announced primary-aged school children aged 5 to 11 would be in line for a third shot after it was recommended by the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group.

The ministry said people who were severely immunocompromised were at higher risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 and might not produce a sufficiently strong immune response after two doses of the vaccine.

"A third primary dose offers extra protection and may help reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus to others," the ministry said.

Because there were specific criteria for children to qualify for a third primary dose, it was recommended that parents or guardians scheduled an appointment with their healthcare professional to confirm eligibility.

"A prescription must also be provided by a GP or nurse practitioner before severely immunocompromised children can be given a third primary dose – with prescriptions able to be taken to any vaccination site," said the ministry.

The third primary dose was to be given eight weeks after the second dose but may be given at a four-week interval depending on immunosuppressive therapies.

A third primary dose was also being offered to severely immunocompromised children in this age group overseas, including in Australia, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The ministry said it strongly encouraged that all household contacts of someone who was severely immunocompromised were up to date with their recommended Covid vaccines to help provide indirect protection.