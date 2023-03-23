Boozy culture cited in quit decision

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown. Photo: NZ Herald

Auckland Council has quit Local Government New Zealand, with Mayor Wayne Brown questioning the value after seeing hundreds of members “getting pissed all night long” at its conferences.

Brown used his casting vote to pass the measure after the vote was split 10:10 at today’s governing body.

LGNZ is a representative group for local government across Aotearoa and provides advocacy and support for local councils.

As part of the drive to cut costs in this year’s budget, Brown put up the motion for the council to cancel its membership of LGNZ, which, he said, was costing about $640,000 a year.

Brown said LGNZ needed Auckland more than the Super City needed the Wellington-based organisation, saying it was easy for ministers to dispense with consultation by making a one-hour speech in the capital city.

“By staying on our own we force them to come and see us,” he said.

Brown said as a banjo-playing member of a band that had played at a LGNZ conference in the Bay of Islands, he had watched hundreds of members “dancing and getting pissed all night long for no benefit to ratepayers”.

The decision to quit the organisation was strongly opposed by several councillors.

Rodney councillor Andy Baker said membership allowed the urban-based council to learn about its rural needs, Albert-Eden-Puketapapa councillor Julie Fairey said attending one conference had allowed her to make contacts and enduring relationships, and North Shore councillor Chris Darby said membership allowed Auckland to strengthen its sphere of interest.

Waitemata councillor Mike Lee, a 30-year veteran of local politics, said LGNZ has become part of the elitist Wellington beltway and was not acting in the interests of Auckland.

How they voted

In favour of leaving: Mike Lee, Daniel Newman, Greg Sayers, Desley Simpson, Sharon Stewart, Ken Turner, Wayne Walker, Maurice Williamson, John Watson and Mayor Brown.

Want to remain part of LGNZ: Andy Baker, Josephine Bartley, Angela Dalton, Chris Darby, Julie Fairey, Alf Filipina, Loti Fuli, Shane Henderson, Richard Hills and Kerrin Leoni.