Border workers fined for missing Covid tests

Stock photo: Getty

The first fines have been issued for border workers who have not complied with Covid-19 testing requirements.

The Ministry of Health said 18 infringement notices with fines of $300 had been dished out.

Routine Covid-19 testing has been mandatory for workers in specific roles at New Zealand's sea and air borders and at MIQ facilities since August 2020.

Since August last year, almost 270,000 Covid-19 swabs have been taken by border workers, and there has been an 87 percent compliance rate.

The ministry's director of public health Caroline McElnay said moving from monitoring to enforcement was a precautionary but necessary approach to keep Covid-19 out of the community.

The fines came after many attempts to contact the workers to encourage them to comply, McElnay said, including providing testing opportunities, reminders, and issuing formal warning letters.

"Border controls are a key tool for stopping the introduction and spread of new cases from overseas and remain central to our elimination strategy, which has served us so well," she said.

"Routine testing of border workers checks that those protective measures are working properly, it keeps our workers safe, assists us with detecting any cases so that we can contain them quickly, and ultimately helps to protect all New Zealanders from the virus."

Individuals had 28 days to pay their fine.

Of the 18 workers who had been given fines, five were subjected to the 7-day test cycle and 13 were on the 14-day test cycle.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins recently announced all border workers who need to be regularly tested would, from mid-August, be able to have saliva PCR tests - instead of the invasive nasal swabs.

Such testing would be rolled out for those who need to be tested every week and progressively rolled out for the other workers over several months.

Hipkins said it was hoped this change would boost testing levels among MIQ staff.