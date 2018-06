Five dead in horror crash Five people are dead and three have critical injuries after a horror crash near Waverley in South Taranaki.

Auckland fuel tax law passes Auckland fuel tax law passes Parliament has passed the law opening the way for the Auckland regional fuel tax to kick in from Sunday and for other regions to apply for the tax from 2021.

Incurable cancer diagnosis follows communication breakdown Incurable cancer diagnosis follows communication breakdown A gynaecologist's competency has been questioned after a woman was diagnosed with incurable cancer due to a communication breakdown which saw doctors fail to give her enough chemotherapy.

Pyramid-scheme probe: NZ police freeze $70m Pyramid-scheme probe: NZ police freeze $70m Nearly $70 million in bank accounts has been frozen - easily the largest case in New Zealand - as part of a global investigation into a wealthy Chinese businessman accused of running a massive...

Baby Neve sleeps through introduction Baby Neve sleeps through introduction The First Couple looked radiant yesterday morning as they made their first public appearance with newborn daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.