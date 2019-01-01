Tuesday, 1 January 2019

Boy dies on flight from Auckland to Samoa

    Police in Samoa are investigating the circumstances of the death of a child on board a flight from Auckland this week.

    Emergency staff were called to Samoa's Faleolo International Airport on Wednesday after receiving information from a Samoa Airways aircraft that there was a medical situation mid-flight, the Samoa Observer reported.

    The airline confirmed to the newspaper that a passenger had died on the Boxing Day flight from Auckland.

