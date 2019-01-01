Boy dies on flight from Auckland to Samoa

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police in Samoa are investigating the circumstances of the death of a child on board a flight from Auckland this week.
Emergency staff were called to Samoa's Faleolo International Airport on Wednesday after receiving information from a Samoa Airways aircraft that there was a medical situation mid-flight, the Samoa Observer reported.
The airline confirmed to the newspaper that a passenger had died on the Boxing Day flight from Auckland.