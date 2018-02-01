Boy dies in Waikato quad bike accident

A nine-year-old boy has died in a quad bike accident while rounding up cows in Waikato.

The boy died at the scene of the incident on a dairy farm on Arapuni Rd in Kihikihi yesterday.

A police spokesperson said police were called to reports of a quad bike rolling at about 8.30pm.

The incident had been referred to WorkSafe.

According to WorkSafe data there have been 60 quad bike deaths between January 1 2006 and November 31 2017 in New Zealand.

Between January 1 2009 and November 31 2017 they were notified of 547 serious harm incidents involving quad bikes.